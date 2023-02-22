UrduPoint.com

APHC-AJK Pays Tributes To Freedom Activist Imtiaz Aalam

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

APHC-AJK pays tributes to freedom activist Imtiaz Aalam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has paid glowing tributes to Hurriyat activist Bashir Ahmed Pir alias Imtiaz Alam for his valuable services for the struggle of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for achieving their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Imtiaz Alam was martyred in an attack in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The APHC-AJK Convenor Mahmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the tireless efforts made by Imtiaz Aalam for the freedom movement will be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir. He said that Imtiaz Alam was loved by all for his noble personality and his attachment with the freedom movement, adding that he always remained concerned about the sufferings of the oppressed people of IIOJK.

Saghar said that even in the most difficult situations faced by the freedom movement, Imtiaz Aalam proved his mettle and demonstrated his skills in carrying forward the struggle.

He maintained that since the inception of the freedom struggle in 1990, Imtiaz Alam challenged the Indian imperialism and started a vigorous struggle against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He not only organized the resistance movement in the districts of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir, but also gave a tough fight to occupying troops in his long struggle against Indian occupation, Saghar said.

The APHC-AJK Convenor stressed that no matter what the circumstances the sacred sacrifices of lakhs of martyrs of IIOJK will never be allowed to go in vain and the people's struggle will continue till freedom from Indian yoke.

