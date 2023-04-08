Close
APHC-AJK Pays Tributes To Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 11:20 AM

APHC-AJK pays tributes to Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :A prayer session was held under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad with Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in chair, today.

The participants of the meeting paid tributes to Kashmiri scholar and political leader, Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah on the occasion of his death anniversary, said a press release.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar speaking on the occasion recalled the political and religious contribution of the scholar, adding that his services will be remembered for a long time.

Other participants of the prayer session were Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nisar Mirza, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Syed Kifayat Hussain Rizvi and Imtiaz Wani who paid tribute to Yusuf Shah and urged the international community to increase pressure on India to stop human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, the message of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was read out.

