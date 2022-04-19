(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter at a meeting in Islamabad remembered the religious, social and political services of Mirwaiz Mohammad Yousuf Shah on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

While paying tributes to the great leader, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that sacrifices given by Kashmiris would not go in vain, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The other participants called upon the international community to pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat AJK leader Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad announced that protests would be held in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the said visit a heinous conspiracy to impose imperialist agenda on the Kashmiri people.