APHC-AJK Remembers Musaddiq Aadil On His Second Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Thursday paid tribute to APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil on his second death anniversary.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the participants of the condolence meeting praised Musaddiq Aadil for his valuable and unparalleled services for the Kashmir freedom movement.
They said that Musaddiq Aadil had rendered great services for the Kashmir cause and practically, opposed India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir. They said Musaddiq had also to bear the hardships of prison several times.
On this occasion, the speakers severely condemned the insulting post by an Indian student of Government Medical College, Srinagar, against the Prophet of islam Muhammad (SAW) and demanded his immediate arrest and exemplary punishment.
