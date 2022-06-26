APHC-AJK strongly condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has strongly condemned the worst atrocities perpetrated on innocent civilians by the Indian forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service,the APHC-AJK in a letter to the international organizations on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, today, said that the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution on December 12, 1997 to mark a symbolic day in support of the victims of violence on June 26 every year but Indian troops had set up numerous notorious interrogation centers in the occupied territory where thousands of Kashmiris lost their lives during the brutal violence.

It further said that the leaders of Kashmir, who had been allies of India for seventy years, also shouted that Kashmir was a torture house and a big prison where screams are not heard outside.

"The world today is observing a special day to condemn every tactic of torture and violence and India has no place to hide," it added.

The APHC-AJK in the letter said senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai has also been martyred during illegal detention in Adhampur Jail in Jammu region.

It said that India has come up with another excuse for violence against Kashmiris, saying that a house is said to have Mujahideen hiding in it and then the occupants of this house are attacked. After shelling the house, it is sprayed with petrol and set on fire, and if any child tries to get out, he is shot directly, it deplored.

The APHC-AJK urged the international organizations to play their part in preventing violence in the occupied territory.