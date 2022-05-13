APHC-AJK strongly condemns sedition charges against Yasin Malik, others in jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :AJK All Parties Hurriyat Conference Convener Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has said that sedition and other charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees were revengeful and speak a lot on New Delhi's mock democracy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Rehmani said this in response to the stand taken by Muhammad Yasin Malik in a Delhi Court on concocted allegations framed by Indian police against him.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were fighting for their right of self-determination under the UN Charter and resolutions, while Indian regime was acting against them in most authoritarian harrowing ways to impose her neo colonial settler policy.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani strongly condemned imprisonment of Jammu based top APHC leaders Muhammad Sharif Sartaj and Jutinder Singh Baboo whose whereabouts were unknown.

He said many political detainees had been given electric shocks and not allowed to sleep during horrific interrogations in different centres.

He also expressed serious concern over life of Kashmiri youth and students, on whom 3rd degree methods of torture in interrogation centres are being used by police to divulge false thing and accept guilt.

Rehmani urged that international humanitarian organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch be permitted to see incarcerated youth and students in police camps.

He feared that due to police brutal methods of interrogation the victims had been subjected to many incurable physical and psychological diseases.

It is worth mentioning here that besides Kashmiri political leadership India in blatant violation of the international laws has started detaining Kashmiri students pursuing higher education in Pakistani institutions and have returned to the occupied territory to spend vacations.

Asif Shabbir is one of such students who has been kept in Indian jail under serious charges. However, his only crime is that he was studying at Pakistan International Islamic University.