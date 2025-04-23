APHC-AJK Terms Attack On Tourists A Despicable Act To Defame Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC) has termed the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a despicable act to defame Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom.
The convener of the APHC-AJK chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that Indian agencies are involved in the heinous incident.
He said the widespread protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act has left the Modi regime in a state of panic. “Now, New Delhi is hatching conspiracies to divert attention from its shameful defeat and to throw dust in the eyes of the international community.”
He said that whenever a high-ranking government official from the United States visits India, such violent incidents take place in Kashmir. The fact is, he added, Indian government is trying to shore up its declining reputation at the international level through such dramas.
By perpetrating such attacks, India not only wants to link the legitimate and peaceful freedom struggle of Kashmiris with terrorism but is also trying unsuccessfully to mislead the international community.
Safi said that the tragic incident of Chhattisgarhpura is still etched in the minds and hearts of Kashmiris. The Indian army was directly involved in the massacre of innocent Sikhs. The purpose of the Pahlgam incident was also to defame the peaceful movement of Kashmir by giving it a communal and terrorist color.
He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference makes it clear that the Kashmiri people will not give up their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination under any circumstances. These despicable acts of the Indian government cannot demoralize the Kashmiris.
He urged the international community to take notice of these heinous tactics of the Indian government and the grave violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Safi demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. He expressed condolences with the families of the slain tourists.
Advocate Pervez Ahmed, APHC-AJK General Secretary, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and other members have also strongly condemned the attack on tourists.
Meanwhile, APHCAJK leader Syed Faiz Naqash Bandi and Shameem Shawl in their separate statements condemned the Pahalgam incident. They urged United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and world peace-loving countries to send their teams to IIOJK and prob the killings.
The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement also condemned the killings questioned the attack in the highly secured tourist place of Pahalgam.
In Brussels, Kashmir Council Europe Chairman Ali Raza Syed in a statement also condemned the attack on tourists in Pahlgam. He said, targeting civilians, especially unarmed tourists, is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database6 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed6 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops6 minutes ago
-
FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator D ..6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA6 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Fast-track development of KP tied to peace, development: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died by dumper's hit16 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure in separate road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Women & Child Protection Centres being set in all Rawalpindi police stations16 minutes ago