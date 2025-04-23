APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter (APHC) has termed the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a despicable act to defame Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom.

The convener of the APHC-AJK chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that Indian agencies are involved in the heinous incident.

He said the widespread protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act has left the Modi regime in a state of panic. “Now, New Delhi is hatching conspiracies to divert attention from its shameful defeat and to throw dust in the eyes of the international community.”

He said that whenever a high-ranking government official from the United States visits India, such violent incidents take place in Kashmir. The fact is, he added, Indian government is trying to shore up its declining reputation at the international level through such dramas.

By perpetrating such attacks, India not only wants to link the legitimate and peaceful freedom struggle of Kashmiris with terrorism but is also trying unsuccessfully to mislead the international community.

Safi said that the tragic incident of Chhattisgarhpura is still etched in the minds and hearts of Kashmiris. The Indian army was directly involved in the massacre of innocent Sikhs. The purpose of the Pahlgam incident was also to defame the peaceful movement of Kashmir by giving it a communal and terrorist color.

He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference makes it clear that the Kashmiri people will not give up their peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination under any circumstances. These despicable acts of the Indian government cannot demoralize the Kashmiris.

He urged the international community to take notice of these heinous tactics of the Indian government and the grave violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Safi demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. He expressed condolences with the families of the slain tourists.

Advocate Pervez Ahmed, APHC-AJK General Secretary, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and other members have also strongly condemned the attack on tourists.

Meanwhile, APHCAJK leader Syed Faiz Naqash Bandi and Shameem Shawl in their separate statements condemned the Pahalgam incident. They urged United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and world peace-loving countries to send their teams to IIOJK and prob the killings.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement also condemned the killings questioned the attack in the highly secured tourist place of Pahalgam.

In Brussels, Kashmir Council Europe Chairman Ali Raza Syed in a statement also condemned the attack on tourists in Pahlgam. He said, targeting civilians, especially unarmed tourists, is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights.