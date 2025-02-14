Open Menu

APHC-AJK Welcomed Turkey’s Unwavering Support For Kashmiris’ Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM

APHC-AJK welcomed Turkey’s unwavering support for Kashmiris’ rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) on Friday has welcomed Turkey’s unwavering support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani, and other AJK leaders praised Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his strong support of the Kashmir cause during his visit to Pakistan.

They said President Erdogan’s remarks during the joint press conference highlight the importance of solidarity among nations in the face of oppression.

They said his acknowledgment of the resilience and struggle of the Kashmiri people resonates deeply with our aspirations for peace, dignity and self-determination.

