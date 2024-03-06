APHC-AJK Welcomes Pakistan Army’s Unwavering Support To IIOJK People
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, appreciated the statement made by the Pakistani army, wherein it reaffirmed the country’s support for the struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad, commended the Pakistani armed forces for their unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and their commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.
He said, "The army chief’s statement has revitalized and rejuvenated the passion of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who have been scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian occupation forces."
"History bears witness to the fact that the Pakistani armed forces have always supported the Kashmir cause," he
added.
“The Kashmiri people owe a debt of gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its continued and consistent support of our struggle for the right to self-determination,” Saghar said, adding that the Kashmiris firmly believe that, whatever the circumstances, Pakistan will never leave them alone.
He said, "India should accept the facts and fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiri people, and it is the responsibility of the conscientious people of the whole world to raise their voice against the injustices in Kashmir and play their role in granting the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination."
The statement also extended congratulations to Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..
Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped
World Punjabi Conference starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day preparations include craftsmen's eagerly anticipating parade to be showcased13 minutes ago
-
Annual report: IFA conducted 15,964 raids; served notices to 5541 food outlets23 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK on Thursday during Modi’s visit33 minutes ago
-
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation12 hours ago
-
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik12 hours ago
-
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieves12 hours ago
-
World Punjabi Conference starts12 hours ago
-
ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly12 hours ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for political unity over confron ..12 hours ago
-
PM directs formulation of proposal to cut govt spending, reform economic structure12 hours ago
-
Balighur Rehman pays tribute to Jameel Jalbi12 hours ago
-
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha vows to steer country out of pre ..12 hours ago