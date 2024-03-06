APHC-AJK welcomes Pakistan army’s unwavering support to IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, appreciated the statement made by the Pakistani army, wherein it reaffirmed the country’s support for the struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad, commended the Pakistani armed forces for their unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and their commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

He said, "The army chief’s statement has revitalized and rejuvenated the passion of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who have been scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian occupation forces."

"History bears witness to the fact that the Pakistani armed forces have always supported the Kashmir cause," he

added.

“The Kashmiri people owe a debt of gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its continued and consistent support of our struggle for the right to self-determination,” Saghar said, adding that the Kashmiris firmly believe that, whatever the circumstances, Pakistan will never leave them alone.

He said, "India should accept the facts and fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiri people, and it is the responsibility of the conscientious people of the whole world to raise their voice against the injustices in Kashmir and play their role in granting the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination."

The statement also extended congratulations to Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on assuming the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.