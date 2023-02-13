APHC appeals Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown in IIOJK

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed the Kashmiri people to observe a complete shutdown In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday, against grabbing their land by Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

The APHC spokesman in a statement said, "It is the duty of Kashimiri people to protect their homeland by resisting New Delhi's move to settle non-Kashmiris in the territory." He said, "The entire exercise is meant to erase the identity of the Kashmiri people and render them a tiny minority in their own homeland." Anti-India protest demonstrations will be held in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan on February,15 to demand the United Nations (UN)and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to urge India to withdraw all unconstitutional, undemocratic and inhuman actions in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his a twitter handle wrote, "Today, I criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing eviction and demolition drive in IIOJK, the territory need love but instead, they got the "BJP's bulldozer" drive."He deplored, "The land which the people of Jammu and Kashmir nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them."

