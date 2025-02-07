APHC appeals people to observe complete shutdown on Feb 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had appealed the people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe complete shutdown on February 11 (Tuesday) to memorize the great son of the soil, Mohamed Maqbool Butt and other martyrs of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India had hanged prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February, 1984 and Muhammad Afzal Guru in the same jail on 9th February, 2013. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

APHC leaders and parties in a meeting in Srinagar deliberated on the current political situation and expressed grave concern over the killing of two Kashmiris, Waseem Ahmad Mir of Sopore and Makhan Din of Kathua by Indian forces and discussed the prevailing atmosphere of oppression and suppression perpetrated by the Indian forces and BJP regime in the territory.

The APHC spokesman Advocate, Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar said the meeting while memorizing the great sons of the soil, including Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on their martyrdom anniversaries and appealed the peace and freedom-loving people of the territory to observe complete shutdown on 11th February.