APHC appeals UN to play role for release of Kashmiri detainees on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to United Nations and other human rights organizations to play role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders, in their statements in Srinagar, said that political prisoners were released on festivals like Eid everywhere in the world, but there was no place for such tradition in Modi's India for the Kashmiri prisoners.

They said the Kashmiri families had lost the joy of Eid as their loved ones continue to remain in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, thousands of people including men, women and children who performed Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, today, condemned the continued house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Indian troops continued a massive cordon and search operation in Poonch district on the second consecutive day, today.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force last evening after an attack on an Indian army vehicle in which five Rashtriya Rifles personnel were killed and one injured in Mendhar area of the district.

A high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after the attack.

On the other hand, posters have appeared in Srinagar urging the G20 countries to boycott its meeting in internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.