UrduPoint.com

APHC Appeals UN To Play Role For Release Of Kashmiri Detainees On Occasion Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

APHC appeals UN to play role for release of Kashmiri detainees on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to United Nations and other human rights organizations to play role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders, in their statements in Srinagar, said that political prisoners were released on festivals like Eid everywhere in the world, but there was no place for such tradition in Modi's India for the Kashmiri prisoners.

They said the Kashmiri families had lost the joy of Eid as their loved ones continue to remain in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, thousands of people including men, women and children who performed Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, today, condemned the continued house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Indian troops continued a massive cordon and search operation in Poonch district on the second consecutive day, today.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force last evening after an attack on an Indian army vehicle in which five Rashtriya Rifles personnel were killed and one injured in Mendhar area of the district.

A high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Vehicular movement has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after the attack.

On the other hand, posters have appeared in Srinagar urging the G20 countries to boycott its meeting in internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack World Army Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Vehicle Alert Jammu Srinagar Border Women Mosque Media All

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

31 minutes ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.