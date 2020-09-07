APHC appreciated UN special rapporteur on HRW for raising voice over violation in territory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference APHC) has appreciated the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Human Rights Watch (HRW) for raising voice over the continued gross rights violations in the territory in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that Kashmir continued to be the world's most heavily militarized zone where over a million Indian forces had destroyed routine life and rights of the Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned the intensified Indian atrocities, harassment and arrest of youth during cordon and search operations in IIOJK.

He said that India, under military siege, is undemocratically issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris under the Hindutva RSS agenda but the Kashmiris would thwart its every conspiracy and would not allow anyone to betray the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He pledged that struggle for the implementation of UN resolutions would continue against all odds.

The APHC spokesman paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of September 6,1965 on Pakistan's Defense Day, saying these martyrs rendered their lives for a greater cause and their bravery and courage is part of the glorious chapter of Pakistan's history. He added that strong Pakistan was the guarantee to the freedom of IIOJK.