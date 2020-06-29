UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Appreciates Imran Khan For Highlighting Kashmir Issue: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:27 PM

APHC appreciates Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday informed the National Assembly that All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday informed the National Assembly that All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) had appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, "Leadership of the APHC had written a letter appreciating Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively".

Responding to a point raised by JUI-F Leader Asad Mehmood, the minister said that he had defeated Fazal-ur-Rehman with double margin in the general election held in 2018.

He alleged that WikiLeaks revealed Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had extended full cooperation to the United States for carrying out drone attack inside Pakistan.

He said that Kashmiris across the world disagreed the way Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman had taken up the Kashmir issue. He also alleged that leadership of the JUI-F was involved in corruption.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Ahsan Iqbal counted the achievements of his government and said that the country's economy was in stable condition during their tenure.

He alleged that PTI government policies had affected the economy of the country and now the gross domestic product was in the negative.

He said the targets set by the government in the budget 2020-21 were un-realistic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Ahsan Iqbal Hurriyat Conference Budget Gilgit Baltistan United States 2018 Muslim All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

16 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

27 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

46 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Citizens Want Philippe to Remai ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.