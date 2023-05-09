APHC asks UN to hold India accountable for committing war crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Illegally detained Senior APHC leader and Democratic Freedom Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strongly condemned the intensification of human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of the G-20 event to be held in Srinagar on the 22nd of the current month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from Tihar jail, he said the G20 countries' participation in the event in the disputed territory will be tantamount to undermining the UN's credibility.

Shabbir Shah said that ahead of the G-20 conference, Kashmir Valley has been turned into a military fortress.

He asked the United Nations to hold India accountable for committing war crimes in Kashmir and take tangible steps to help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.