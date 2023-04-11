Close
APHC Boycotts G20 Summit In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has reiterated its call for a boycott of the G20 summit in Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS), all APHC leaders in a meeting drew the attention of the G20 countries towards atrocities by Indian troops on innocent people of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on daily basis and said, "These brutal activities are enough to say no to the event in Srinagar." They said, "By holding the G20 event in IIOJK, India, in fact, wants to give legitimacy." "G20 nations shall not forget that India is committing serious crimes against humanity in IIOJK, and its summit will not only undermine the UN's credibility but will also raise questions over the Group's adherence to democratic credentials.

" The meeting constituted a sub-committee to further strengthen coordination among the APHC leaders to expedite the struggle for securing the right to self-determination.

Besides G20 countries, the APHC leaders called on the UN Secretary-General to take a step forward and appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to the festering Kashmir dispute.

