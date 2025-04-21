APHC Briefs OIC Envoy On Alarming Kashmir Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 08:29 PM
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter on Monday apprised Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of the alarming and deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
According to press release issued here, an APHC delegation held meeting with the OIC’s Assistant Secretary and its Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.
The delegation, led by APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, apprised Ambassador Aldobeay of the ongoing Indian state terrorism, extrajudicial killings, and sinister plans of bringing demographic changes in the territory.
The delegation expressed deep concern over the occupying regime's persistent attempts to seize control of mosques, shrines, and religious seminaries and informed the OIC envoy of the continued illegal and unethical detention of senior Hurriyat leaders.
Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay reaffirmed the OIC’s unwavering support for the Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination. He informed the delegation that a crucial OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting is scheduled to take place next month in Türkiye, where he will brief all member states on the alarming situation in IIOJK.
He further shared that his current visit to Pakistan was part of a broader initiative to gather up-to-date and comprehensive information on the Kashmir issue, with the aim of presenting a detailed and well-substantiated report at the upcoming CFM meeting.
On the occasion, Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi appreciated the strong message of solidarity conveyed by the OIC’s Special Envoy and welcomed the commitment to raise the Kashmir issue on the global stage.
He expressed hope that the OIC would continue to play proactive role in ending grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and in supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.
The delegation included APHC-AJK Secretary General Advocate Parvez Ahmed, senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shamim Shawl, Mushal Hussain Malik, and Sheikh Abdul Mateen.
