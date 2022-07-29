APHC calls for complete shutdown, civil curfew & demos in IIOJK on Aug 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has called for complete shutdown, civil curfew and large-scale protest demonstrations on 5th August in the territory and urged the people to offer special prayers for the success of the freedom movement.

According to Kashmir media service,APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar also appealed to Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and abroad to hold protest rallies against Indian atrocities in different countries and inform the world about the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

He said that Kashmiris would observe 5th August as black and exploitation day and will give a clear message to India that Kashmiris reject Indian subjugation and will continue their resistance movement till complete success.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani maintained slavery is a curse and Kashmiris will prefer martyrdom over Hindutva slavery. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized issue and scrapping its special status is not only a violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir but also a blatant violation of international law.

The APHC General Secretary said that the three years constant siege and continued state terrorism had wreaked havoc in IIOJK and the fascist Modi government had turned the entire Kashmir valley into a torture chamber. He deplored that caged Kashmiris had been abandoned and neglected by the world and criminal silence of the international community had emboldened India to trample humanity under jackboots in Kashmir.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani said the RSS government, Indian army, judiciary and all other institutions have declared war against the hapless Kashmiris and they are hell bent to impose Hindutva devilish agenda on Kashmiris by hook or crook. He further stated that unity among Kashmiris was the need of the hour to foil and defeat Indian conspiracies.

He said that three years of constant siege by over one million rigger-happy troops had made lives of the Kashmiri a living hell and devastated the already crippled economy of the territory. Indian dreaded forces are engaged round the clock in killing of the innocent Kashmiris, arson, humiliation, torture loot and plunder and other crimes to force Kashmiris into submission.

He said that the motive behind abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was to change the demography of the territory and turn it into a Hindu state. He said that abolition of special status was followed by coercive administrative steps which include domiciles to thousands of Indian Hindus, amendment in land laws and setting up of Army colonies in the areas. These all steps are aimed at settling Hindus in Kashmir and turn Muslims into a minority, he added.

Bashir Irfani also said land of Kashmir is granted to Hindus and Kashmiris are deprived of their identity, land, assets and jobs. He praised the passion of valiant and brave Kashmiris who are fearlessly fighting against Indian hegemony and their spirit of sacrifice is undefeatable.

APHC leader said that Indian oppressive tactics and conspiracies had failed to crush the freedom movement, adding that shameful defeat is the fate of India. He also said Kashmiris are indebted to those who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of freedom. Those martyrs are the real heroes of the Kashmiri people and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

He saluted the prisoners of freedom movement and said that they were writing the new history of bravery. The supreme sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit and the day is not far when the Kashmiris will get freedom from shackles of Indian slavery.

He also thanked Pakistan for raising the Kashmir cause at international fora and urged the Pakistani government to further expedite its efforts to expose Hindutva terrorism.