ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in IIOJK has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit to the territory on 24 April (Sunday) to convey a message that they reject India's illegal hold of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the appeal has been made by the illegally detained APHC Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, and Vice Chairmen Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.

The APHC leaders in their messages from jails termed the visit of Narendra Modi to the territory a cruel joke with the people of Kashmir.

They said the RSS-backed fascist Modi regime has broken all the records of brutality and has usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiri masses.

The APHC leaders maintained that the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A was a direct attack on the basic rights of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of the international law. Since 5 August 2019 when special status of IIOJK was revoked, Kashmiris are not only under siege but Indian forces' personnel have intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory, they said.

The leaders said since 5 August 2019, brutal Indian troops have martyred over five hundred innocent Kashmiris, most of them in fake encounters.

"Over twenty thousand people including political leaders, human rights activists, journalists and innocent youth have been arrested and implicated in fake cases.

To cripple the Kashmiris economically, Indian forces' personnel have destroyed hundreds of houses and other structures during this period. Indian forces have also injured over five thousand Kashmiris by using of brute force since 2019," they said.

The APHC leaders pointed out that besides committing heinous crimes against humanity, Modi regime has hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of IIOJK. They said the RSS is hell-bent to turn Kashmir into graveyard and settle Hindu goons in the territory.

The leaders urged the transporters, traders and other segments of the society to observe complete strike on April 24 and demonstrate unity to give a message to Narendra Modi that they will never accept Indian occupation and will continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical end.

They also appealed to the people of AJK, and Kashmiris living abroad to protest against the Indian crimes in IIOJK and draw attention of world community towards Hindutva terrorism in the territory. They also paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in different areas saying that the martyrs' mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, posters also appeared in different areas of IIOJK and on social media asking the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on Narendra Modi's visit to the territory.