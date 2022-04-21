UrduPoint.com

APHC Calls For Complete Shutdown In IIOJK On Modi's Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

APHC calls for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Modi's Visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in IIOJK has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit to the territory on 24 April (Sunday) to convey a message that they reject India's illegal hold of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the appeal has been made by the illegally detained APHC Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, and Vice Chairmen Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.

The APHC leaders in their messages from jails termed the visit of Narendra Modi to the territory a cruel joke with the people of Kashmir.

They said the RSS-backed fascist Modi regime has broken all the records of brutality and has usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiri masses.

The APHC leaders maintained that the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A was a direct attack on the basic rights of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of the international law. Since 5 August 2019 when special status of IIOJK was revoked, Kashmiris are not only under siege but Indian forces' personnel have intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory, they said.

The leaders said since 5 August 2019, brutal Indian troops have martyred over five hundred innocent Kashmiris, most of them in fake encounters.

"Over twenty thousand people including political leaders, human rights activists, journalists and innocent youth have been arrested and implicated in fake cases.

To cripple the Kashmiris economically, Indian forces' personnel have destroyed hundreds of houses and other structures during this period. Indian forces have also injured over five thousand Kashmiris by using of brute force since 2019," they said.

The APHC leaders pointed out that besides committing heinous crimes against humanity, Modi regime has hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of IIOJK. They said the RSS is hell-bent to turn Kashmir into graveyard and settle Hindu goons in the territory.

The leaders urged the transporters, traders and other segments of the society to observe complete strike on April 24 and demonstrate unity to give a message to Narendra Modi that they will never accept Indian occupation and will continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical end.

They also appealed to the people of AJK, and Kashmiris living abroad to protest against the Indian crimes in IIOJK and draw attention of world community towards Hindutva terrorism in the territory. They also paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in different areas saying that the martyrs' mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, posters also appeared in different areas of IIOJK and on social media asking the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on Narendra Modi's visit to the territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Prime Minister Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Social Media Narendra Modi Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir April August Sunday 2019 Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

1 minute ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

9 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

9 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

10 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

10 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.