APHC Calls For Complete Shutdown In IIOJK On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

APHC calls for complete shutdown in IIOJK on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

"The shutdown is meant to protest against the posting of a blasphemous video by an Indian student about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is also aimed at protesting against illegal arrests, booking of seven Kashmiri students under a draconian law, dismissal of Kashmiri government employees and confiscation of properties of people," according to KMS.

The APHC in a statement urged the people of the occupied territory to make the strike a success. It also asked them to hold protest demonstrations on Friday against the posting of blasphemous video by the non-Kashmiri Hindu student.

It is to be mentioned here that the students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hazratbal area of Srinagar held a massive demonstration, yesterday, after an Indian student studying at the institute posted a derogatory video clip on social media about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Indian police booked seven students of the Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Ganderbal district of occupied Kashmir Monday under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Australia’s win against India in the World Cup final.

Also, while continuing the arrest spree, the occupation authorities are terminating the Kashmiri government employees and confiscating the properties of the people to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

