APHC calls for complete shutdown tomorrow in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for complete shutdown on Tuesday (May 24) against the conviction of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in a false case by a court of India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown was fully supported by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, traders, civil society, students and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

In a highly reprehensible development, illegally detained JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik was convicted on Thursday in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court had earlier also formally framed charges against other APHC leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Salahuddin, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali and Rashid Engineer, who was a former so-called assembly member.

The APHC spokesman in a statement strongly condemned the conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik on concocted and politically motivated charges and appealed to the international community, the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play their role in saving the life of illegally detained Kashmiri pro-freedom leader and getting him released from Indian prison.

He added that the world community and international rights bodies must take immediate cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to other Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

He said the Modi regime was resorting to implicating the Hurriyat leadership, including Yasin Malik, in fictitious cases and using its biased courts to announce judgments of its choice against them. The sole aim of Indian government's judicial terrorism is to suppress the freedom voice of Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders, the spokesman maintained.

He said that Modi must remember that killings, arrests, detentions and wrongful convictions could not deter the Hurriyat leaders and the common Kashmiris from opposing India's illegal occupation of their motherland and raising their demand for their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

The spokesman said though the current situation in IIOJK was the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their every right, including rights of life, freedom of expression and assembly but India must remember that all the hegemony and bullying powers in history had to suffer humiliating defeat at last. The day is not far off when India will bite the dust and Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that Modi-led fascist Indian regime, instead of using militaristic means against the Kashmiris as well as detaining and punishing the Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders through dubious cases, should know that peace can only be achieved in the region by initiating result-oriented talks with the genuine Kashmiri leadership as well as Pakistan.