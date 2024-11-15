APHC calls for international intervention as India intensifies repression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that BJP-led Indian government is using its military might and Hindutva-driven policies to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the Indian government to shun its anti-Kashmir and communal agendas in the internationally recognized disputed territory and take concrete steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which call for a plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to determine their future.

Minhas emphasized the sacrifices of over half a million Kashmiris who laid down their lives, the hardships faced by tens of thousands who were forced to migrate to Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and other parts of the world, as well as the ongoing suffering of thousands of political leaders and activists, including the APHC leadership, who remain subjected to illegal detention, will not be allowed to go waste.

He reaffirmed that the Kashmiris’ unwavering struggle for self-determination will continue, no matter the cost.

The APHC spokesman also expressed grave concern over the ongoing wave of atrocities, including arbitrary arrests, relentless cordon and search operations, house raids, and the seizure of properties in the occupied territory.

Minhas condemned the heavy-handed tactics employed by the BJP-led Hindutva government and its appointed Lieutenant Governor in IIOJK, who, with the help of the Indian Army and police, have stifled all political and social activities in the occupied territory through state terrorism and brute force.

He denounced the widespread use of military might to crush the Kashmiris’ popular demand for self-determination, a right guaranteed by the UNSC through its several resolutions.

The APHC reiterated its commitment to the peaceful struggle for the Kashmiris’ fundamental rights. He called on the international community to urgently intervene to hold India accountable for its ongoing repression in IIOJK and facilitate an early resolution to the Kashmir dispute, warning that New Delhi’s continued inaction on the issue threatens regional peace and stability.