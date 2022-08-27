APHC calls for march on Sept 01 to pay homage to Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the people to massively march towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on September 01 (Thursday) to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom during custody of Indian police on September 01, last year, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar, appealed to the freedom loving people to assemble at Hyderpora graveyard to pay homage to the great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.

It urged the Imams and Ulema to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for Syed Ali Gilani.

It is to mention here that the Indian forces' personnel had forcibly taken away the dead body of Syed Ali Gilani for burial at Hyderpora graveyard in Srinagar under heavy military siege in the dark of night in violation of the last will of the veteran leader. Syed Ali Gilani, according to his family, wanted to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar.