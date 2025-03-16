APHC calls for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has reiterated the urgent need for a comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue involving Pakistan, India, and true Kashmiri leadership to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He pointed out that India was distorting historical facts and promoting a fabricated narrative to justify its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He warned that India’s rigid and unrealistic policies continue to exacerbate tensions in the region.

Minhas strongly condemned the repeated house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the prolonged imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders and thousands of Kashmiri youth.

He asserted that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ just struggle through military might.

Reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, the APHC stressed that the United Nations has passed multiple resolutions affirming Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Minhas cautioned that without the fulfillment of this right, the dream of lasting peace and stability in the region will remain elusive.