Open Menu

APHC Calls For Meaningful Dialogue To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:40 AM

APHC calls for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has reiterated the urgent need for a comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue involving Pakistan, India, and true Kashmiri leadership to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He pointed out that India was distorting historical facts and promoting a fabricated narrative to justify its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He warned that India’s rigid and unrealistic policies continue to exacerbate tensions in the region.

Minhas strongly condemned the repeated house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the prolonged imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders and thousands of Kashmiri youth.

He asserted that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ just struggle through military might.

Reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, the APHC stressed that the United Nations has passed multiple resolutions affirming Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Minhas cautioned that without the fulfillment of this right, the dream of lasting peace and stability in the region will remain elusive.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

53 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

7 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

7 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

8 hours ago
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

13 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

14 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

14 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan