APHC Calls For Probe By UNHRC Into Genocide Of Kashmiri People In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the use of military force against Kashmiri people who are peacefully engaged in an indigenous movement for the right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, this right is guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council and endorsed by India through commitments made before the international community.
In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC spokesperson termed the Kashmir resistance movement legitimate and democratic in all respects. The spokesperson dismissed Indian rhetoric about Kashmir as baseless, pointing out that millions of people have participated in anti-India rallies, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.
The APHC praised the stand and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including the jailed Hurriyat leadership.
The statement emphasized that despite Indian suppression and repression, the Kashmiri people are determined to bring their ongoing demand for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.
The spokesperson asserted that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have consistently rejected Indian illegal occupation since 1947. He highlighted the ruthless killings, extrajudicial killings in fake encounters, and detentions that have left the innocent people of Kashmir vulnerable in terms of their lives, honor, and dignity.
The spokesperson called for a probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council into the genocide of the people of Kashmir, violations of international laws by the Hindutva BJP-led Indian government in August 2019, ongoing cordon and search operations, house raids, and the challenging situation at the hands of Indian occupation forces.
