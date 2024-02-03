Open Menu

APHC Calls For Probe By UNHRC Into Genocide Of Kashmiri People In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

APHC calls for probe by UNHRC into genocide of Kashmiri people in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the use of military force against Kashmiri people who are peacefully engaged in an indigenous movement for the right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this right is guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council and endorsed by India through commitments made before the international community.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC spokesperson termed the Kashmir resistance movement legitimate and democratic in all respects. The spokesperson dismissed Indian rhetoric about Kashmir as baseless, pointing out that millions of people have participated in anti-India rallies, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC praised the stand and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including the jailed Hurriyat leadership.

The statement emphasized that despite Indian suppression and repression, the Kashmiri people are determined to bring their ongoing demand for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.

The spokesperson asserted that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have consistently rejected Indian illegal occupation since 1947. He highlighted the ruthless killings, extrajudicial killings in fake encounters, and detentions that have left the innocent people of Kashmir vulnerable in terms of their lives, honor, and dignity.

The spokesperson called for a probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council into the genocide of the people of Kashmir, violations of international laws by the Hindutva BJP-led Indian government in August 2019, ongoing cordon and search operations, house raids, and the challenging situation at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

37 seconds ago
 Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

2 hours ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

3 hours ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

7 hours ago
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

16 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

16 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

16 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

16 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

16 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan