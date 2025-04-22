APHC Calls For Protest Strike On Friday Against Waqf Act, Outsiders
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called on people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe a strike on Friday (25 April) against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 and issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the passage of anti-Muslim bill from Indian parliament and issuance of lakhs of domicile certificates to the non-Kashmir in occupied Kashmir. He called it the violations of the international laws and against the Kashmiris identity.
Minhas said India’s illegal occupation, revocation of Kashmiris’ political rights and the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK have destroyed the daily life of the Kashmiris.
He also called on the international community to take immediate action to resolve the Kashmir dispute, warning that unresolved dispute continue to pose a big threat to regional peace and exacerbates the suffering of the Kashmiri people.
The statement said the BJP regime has turned Kashmir into a military garrison after August 5, 2019, when the status of Jammu and Kashmir was snatched, unconstitutionally and militarily .
The spokesman deplored that BJP government has deprived Kashmiris of their identity, natural resources, employment and businesses and put them on the brink of abject poverty.
The APHC expressed solidarity with the victim of Ramban tragedy on Jammu-Srinagar highway and demanded opening of the Srinagar-Rawalpindi Road to boost the Kashmiri economy and reconnect the region.
APHC also demanded the release of thousands of political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and youth detained under political vendetta.
The statement urged people to unite against atrocities and anti-Kashmiri policies and protect their Islamic civilization, religious lands ,spiritual centers, religious places, schools, and mosques from BJP-RSS aggression.
