APHC Calls For Resolving Kashmir Dispute Un Dialogue Process
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has reiterated the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute through a sustained dialogue between Pakistan and India, emphasizing its crucial role in fostering peace in the region.
APHC spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Minhas, speaking to the media in Srinagar, paid heartfelt tributes to Rizwan Ahmed Pandit, the principal of a local school, on the occasion of his 5th martyrdom anniversary, KMS reported.
Rizwan Ahmed Pandit lost his life to severe torture inflicted upon him by Indian troops on March 18, 2019 while in Indian custody, a grim reminder of the grave human rights violations endured by Kashmiris.
