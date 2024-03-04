APHC Calls For Shutdown In IIOJK On Mar 7 During Modi’s Visit
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday, March 7 against the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesperson said it aims to express Kashmiris’ rejection of all anti-Kashmir agendas of India’s Hindutva regime and demanded the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to foster peace in the region.
He said the shutdown is intended to protest against India’s illegal occupation, the implementation of Hindutva agendas in Kashmir, and to reiterate the persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.
