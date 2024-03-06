APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK on Thursday during Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has announced a complete shutdown on Thursday against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UN-recognized disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, "The strike aims to demand resolution of the Kashmir dispute, and record protests against ongoing atrocities and the revocation of political rights."

Additionally, posters have emerged in Srinagar, depicting Modi as a perpetrator of violence against Muslims. The posters reinforce the shutdown call, stating that Modi is orchestrating a genocidal campaign with intentions to erase the Muslim identity of IIOJK.

Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit, tough restrictions in the name of security measures have been imposed across the occupied territory. Roadblocks have been erected and surveillance systems installed, causing inconvenience to residents.

Meanwhile, Congress Kashmir chapter leader Raman Bhalla in a statement in Jammu has expressed concern over the deteriorating peace, and economy in IIOJK under the Bharatiya Janata Party regime.

Former Member of Indian Parliament Chaudhry Lal Singh urged the people of Jammu to emulate the unity displayed by the people of Ladakh in favour of their political rights after abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government.