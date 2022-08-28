UrduPoint.com

APHC Calls For Shutdown, March On Sept 01

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM

APHC calls for shutdown, march on Sept 01

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown and massively march towards Hyderpora in Srinagar on September 01 (Thursday) to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom during custody of Indian police on September 01, last year, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the freedom loving people of the territory to observe complete strike and assemble at Hyderpora graveyard to pay homage to the great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.

It urged the Imams and Ulema to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for Syed Ali Gilani.

It is to mention here that the Indian forces' personnel had forcibly taken away the dead body of Syed Ali Gilani for burial at Hyderpora graveyard in Srinagar under heavy military siege in the dark of night in violation of the last will of the veteran leader. Syed Ali Gilani, according to his family, wanted to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar March September Family Media All

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

8 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

8 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

8 hours ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.