APHC Calls For Shutdown On Modi Visit To IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (June 21) against the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, a call for the strike has been announced by Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, the APHC spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar. The strike is aimed at expressing Kashmiris’ rejection of all anti-Kashmir agendas of BJP-led Hindutva government of India.
The shutdown, as per the APHC spokesman, is also meant to protest against India’s illegal occupation and to reiterate the persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute to foster peace in the region.
Additionally, the strike emphasises opposition to ongoing atrocities, illegal detentions, the revocation of Kashmiris’ political rights including Article 370 and 35A, dismissals of Kashmiri government employees and property seizures, he added.
Recent Stories
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 12,000 cops deployed for Eid security5 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP's GYM Club organises visit to promote environmental awareness, cultural heritage in Swat5 minutes ago
-
WSSP finalizes Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation15 minutes ago
-
DPO awarded cash prizes, certificates15 minutes ago
-
DC announces ban on swimming, batting, boating in rivers, canals15 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir45 minutes ago
-
KPFS&HFA operation continues1 hour ago
-
Four killed as truck hits rickshaw in Dadu1 hour ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir1 hour ago
-
Health Dept. KP changed Board of Governors of various Hospitals1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada visits residence of Shaheed Asadullah2 hours ago
-
Man died in bus-bike collision2 hours ago