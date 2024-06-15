Open Menu

APHC Calls For Shutdown On Modi Visit To IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

APHC calls for shutdown on Modi visit to IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (June 21) against the scheduled visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a call for the strike has been announced by Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, the APHC spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar. The strike is aimed at expressing Kashmiris’ rejection of all anti-Kashmir agendas of BJP-led Hindutva government of India.

The shutdown, as per the APHC spokesman, is also meant to protest against India’s illegal occupation and to reiterate the persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute to foster peace in the region.

Additionally, the strike emphasises opposition to ongoing atrocities, illegal detentions, the revocation of Kashmiris’ political rights including Article 370 and 35A, dismissals of Kashmiri government employees and property seizures, he added.

