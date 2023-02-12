UrduPoint.com

APHC Calls For Strike In IIOJK Against India's Anti-Kashmir Policies On Feb 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

APHC calls for strike in IIOJK against India's anti-Kashmir policies on Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe a complete strike on February 15, Wednesday, against the anti-Kashmir policies of the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Jammu and Kashmir is ours and its protection is our responsibility." He said that India, under a planned conspiracy, is trying to erase the identity of the Kashmiri people by taking away their properties and lands, said a press release.

He said by taking away all the basic rights of the people of IIOJK, they are being pushed to the worst political slavery.

He said the land of Jammu and Kashmir is the property of the people and it is the duty of all Kashmiris to protect it. The identity of Kashmiris is being snatched by settling non-Kashmiris, he lamented.

The spokesman said that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government had repealed the special status of IIOJK by canceling Article 370 and 35-A. Now the authorities have started a campaign on large scale to seize Auqaf and commercial land in the territory. Through all these measures, the Muslim majority in Kashmir is being converted into a minority, he lamented.

