APHC Calls For Talks To Resolve Kashmir Dispute, Urges Prosecution Of Modi, Indian Army

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday called for dialogue to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar emphasized that the Kashmir dispute needs to be settled in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said the APHC has always advocated dialogue to end the Indian hegemony imposed on Kashmiris since 1947.

The APHC said that since August 5, 2019, the people of Kashmir have endured severe hardships after New Delhi revoked the region’s special status and split it into two Union Territories.

The statement also called for the immediate release of political prisoners, journalists, lawyers, civil society members, and youth.

The spokesman said the Kashmir dispute warrants urgent attention at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

He added that the UN is morally and legally bound to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions, stressing that it is time for the World Body to break its silence on what is happening in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC said the UN must take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory, as no permanent peace in South Asia is possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved on the basis of UN resolutions.

It maintained that the world must prosecute Modi and the Indian military for their crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.

