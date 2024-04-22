Open Menu

APHC Calls For Unity To Counter Indian Aggression In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the political, religious, and cultural aggression by the Bharatiya Janata Party led Indian government against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar emphasized the need for unity among the Kashmiris to counter the BJP’s anti-Kashmir and anti-peace agenda.

He said BJP government is misleading the world about the real situation in IIOJK.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Kashmiri people only desire a peaceful and just resolution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

