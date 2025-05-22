ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A rally under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter was taken out in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan’s big victory over India.

The rally titled “Long Live Pakistan” started from Haidari Chowk and culminated at the Bagh Press Club. It was attended by a large number of people, received a press release here on Thursday.

The rally was led by APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi. Later, it turned into a big public gathering. APHC-AJK Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah hosted the public meeting.

The magnificent show truly reflected the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The people wholeheartedly expressed their unwavering solidarity, emotional devotion, and support for the Pakistan Army and the Government of Pakistan.

were killed for supporting Pakistan, with many more arrested, and their homes destroyed using explosives.

The APHC leaders praised Pakistan’s brave armed forces and its vigilant air force, stating they gave a crushing response to Indian aggression.

The leaders commended Pakistan for enforcing a ceasefire on its own terms and putting the Kashmir issue at the forefront of its conditions. They called Pakistan’s successful military operation “Bunyanum Marsous” a clear sign of divine support, honoring the sacrifice of over one lakh Kashmiris and the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

Congratulating the armed forces and the Government of Pakistan, the leaders noted that on February 5, Pakistan Army Chief General Hafiz Asim Munir had vowed at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Muzaffarabad that Pakistan had fought three wars for Kashmir and was ready to fight more, but would never allow Kashmir – Pakistan’s jugular vein – to fall into enemy hands.

The leaders urged Pakistan to move forward cautiously, learning from past mistakes, and including the Kashmiris in international and multilateral dialogues.

The Long Live Pakistan rally and public meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from all segments of Bagh’s society, including religious, political, social, commercial, labor, farming communities, and the general public. Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Hameed Lone, Abdul Majeed Mir, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf and Qazi Imran were among key Hurriyat leaders who were present on the occasion.

Local coordinators of APHC such as Raja Ijaz Shaikh, Muhammad Latif Lone, Irshad Ahmad Butt, Abdul Ghani Lone, and refugee leaders from Khayaban colonies and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Raja Sajid Chughtai were also in attendance.