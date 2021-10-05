UrduPoint.com

APHC Chairman Vows To Continue Legacy Of Iconic Syed Ali Geelani

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

APHC chairman vows to continue legacy of iconic Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has lauded the unwavering commitment of the freedom-loving Kashmiri people to face India's arrogant military power.

According to Kashmir Media Service, praising sentimental attachment of the people of Kashmir to the resistance movement, Masarrat Aalam Butt from New Delhi's Tihar jail said, "Let India try its stabs, we shall try our hearts and let the world see our victory sooner or later," said the statement.

He denounced the worst kind of genocide, widespread destruction of dwellings, agricultural produces, business institutions, exploitation of natural resources, desecration of religious heritages, molestation of women, custodial killings, torturing of youth, strangulating freedom of expression, trampling civil liberty and deprivation of all fundamental rights, at the hands of the fascist regime of India.

The APHC chairman said that despite brutalities and heinous crimes, the people of Kashmir were committed to their cause of freedom and would never surrender before the Indian arrogance of military power.

Reiterating his pledge to continue wholeheartedly, the legacy of the icon of the resistance movement, Syed Ali Geelani, Masarrat Aalam Butt said, "We have no regrets about our illegal incarceration, as long as we stand by our legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination.""We have burnt our boats, we are proceeding towards our destination and shall get our freedom from Indian subjugation," affirmed the young and energetic leader of the Hurriyat Conference. Lauding the sacrifices rendered by five hundred thousand Kashmiri martyrs, jailed people, victimized sisters and daughters, the APHC chairman said, "We promise to our freedom loving people that we shall never allow anyone to repeat the sellout of Jammu and Kashmir".

He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious action against the genocide and human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been illegally occupied by India in 1947, and fulfill the legal and moral obligations to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions to which India is a signatory.

