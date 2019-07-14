UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Concerned About Role Of Indian Biased Judiciary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

APHC concerned about role of Indian biased judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in Indian Held Kashmir, Sunday said that illegally detained Kashmiris are kept in Indian jails, thousands of miles away from their homes and are forced to face biased and communal jail staff.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed concern over the role of Indian judiciary and pointed out that the judiciary was helping Indian government in prolonging the detention periods of the prisoners, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC maintained that no judicial remedy was provided to the illegally detained people and justice was kept beyond their reach. It also condemned the summoning of IOK editors and owners of the reputed media houses by Indian probe agencies.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on 13th July, the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, yesterday, said that 95,412 people were martyred including 7,128 in custody and fake encounters by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir from January 1989 to 13th July 2019. The killings rendered 22,908 women widowed and 107,775 children orphaned. The troops destroyed 109,376 residential houses and molested 11,126 women during the period.

Body of a man was found in an orchard in Aglar area of south Kashmir's Shopian district under mysterious conditions.

The deceased has been identified as 45 years old Muhammad Amin Dar.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a roundtable conference in Lahore to pay tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931. The Chairman of Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam addressing the conference said that Pakistan had taken practical steps for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at international level and would leave no stone unturned to project the case at all global forums. The others who spoke on the occasion include Syed Abdullah Gilani, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

In Brussels, an exhibition entitled 'Kashmir: Champions of Peace' was held at the European Parliament to raise awareness about the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination. The event was hosted by MEPs Klaus Buchner, Julie Ward and Phil Bennion in association with Organisation of Kashmir Coalition. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also addressed the eventIn Barcelona, the city of Spain, a huge rally and a signature campaign to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir were held. Kashmir Council Europe and Nida-e-Kashmir organized the events. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider also attended the functions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Europe Parliament Jail Mushahid Hussain Syed Brussels Srinagar Man Barcelona Spain Azad Jammu And Kashmir January July Women Sunday 2019 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

24 minutes ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

24 minutes ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

24 minutes ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

39 minutes ago

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

54 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.