APHC concerned about role of Indian biased judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in Indian Held Kashmir, Sunday said that illegally detained Kashmiris are kept in Indian jails, thousands of miles away from their homes and are forced to face biased and communal jail staff.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed concern over the role of Indian judiciary and pointed out that the judiciary was helping Indian government in prolonging the detention periods of the prisoners, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC maintained that no judicial remedy was provided to the illegally detained people and justice was kept beyond their reach. It also condemned the summoning of IOK editors and owners of the reputed media houses by Indian probe agencies.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on 13th July, the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, yesterday, said that 95,412 people were martyred including 7,128 in custody and fake encounters by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir from January 1989 to 13th July 2019. The killings rendered 22,908 women widowed and 107,775 children orphaned. The troops destroyed 109,376 residential houses and molested 11,126 women during the period.

Body of a man was found in an orchard in Aglar area of south Kashmir's Shopian district under mysterious conditions.

The deceased has been identified as 45 years old Muhammad Amin Dar.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a roundtable conference in Lahore to pay tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931. The Chairman of Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam addressing the conference said that Pakistan had taken practical steps for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at international level and would leave no stone unturned to project the case at all global forums. The others who spoke on the occasion include Syed Abdullah Gilani, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

In Brussels, an exhibition entitled 'Kashmir: Champions of Peace' was held at the European Parliament to raise awareness about the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination. The event was hosted by MEPs Klaus Buchner, Julie Ward and Phil Bennion in association with Organisation of Kashmir Coalition. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also addressed the eventIn Barcelona, the city of Spain, a huge rally and a signature campaign to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir were held. Kashmir Council Europe and Nida-e-Kashmir organized the events. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider also attended the functions.