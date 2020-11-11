APHC concerned about unabated killing of youth by troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Wednesday expressed deep concern about the unabated killing of innocent youth by Indian in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the people of the occupied territory are being brutally slaughtered to punish them for demanding their right to self-determination and the world community was acting as a silent spectator.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani condemned in the strongest terms the brutal killing of two innocent youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of Shopian, yesterday.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that their blood would not go waste.

He said that the troops in violation of privacy and sanctity of four walls during the military operation in the area misbehaved with women, the elders and children and subjected them to harassment.

He said that the killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in IIOJK was continuing for the past over seven decades with no end in sight and the killing of two youth in Shopian was its latest example.

The APHC General Secretary said there is no law prevailing in IIOJK at present and Indian troops can any time deprive any person of his right to life or put him behind bars. He called upon the international organizations working for the protection of human rights and world peace to help in stopping the genocide of Muslims in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its crimes in the territory.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani deplored the criminal silence maintained by the world community on the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He urged New Delhi to stop suppressing the Kashmiri people through use of brute force and realize the fact that its brutal tactics would not be able to keep the Kashmiris away from the ongoing freedom movement.