APHC concerned over miserable plight of Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir expressing serious concern over the miserable plight of unlawfully detained Kashmiris has demanded their release before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the Indian authorities' callous attitude towards the Kashmiri prisoners and said these detainees are deprived of hygienic food and medical care.

He saluted the determination, steadfastness and passion of the Kashmiri detainees and said they are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the right to self-determination. He called upon the people of the occupied territory to take care of families of these unsung heroes and other victims of Indian state terrorism. The families of martyrs, detainees and other victims are leading an agonizing life and it is our religious and moral obligation to help them in the hour of distress, he said.

The APHC leader commended the annual reports of Amnesty international and US state department on human rights and termed these documents as charge sheets against India. He said these reports are a clear indication that the world is fully aware of Indian crimes in the occupied territory. He demanded of the world powers to take urgent and concrete steps to stop the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and make the culprits accountable.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar deplored that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is hell-bent to impose its devilish Hindutva agenda and change the demography in IIOJK.

He pointed out that the Modi regime is promoting the consumption of alcohol and drugs to ruin the future of the Kashmiri youth and drive them away from the ongoing freedom movement. He said, every aspect of life for Muslims in IIOJK is under assault by BJP's Hindutva government. He asked the people to remain vigilant of Indian conspiracies and demonstrate unity to defeat them.

The APHC leader said the Modi regime's unilateral actions on August 05, 2019, opened a more brutal chapter in Kashmir's history. "Every Indian action is aimed at eroding the culture, language, and religious identity of Muslims. Modi's actions in IIOJK mimic Israeli settler policies in occupied Palestine. BJP regime has intensified state terrorism to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement. Indian brutal policies will only strengthen the Kashmiri Muslims' resolve to resist its illegal occupation," he added.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also appealed to the UN, OIC and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the blatant human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Another APHC leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is planning to organize the G20 meetings in IIOJK to mislead the world about the ground situation of the territory. He said the Modi government's move is a grave violation of the UN Charter because such events cannot be held in an internationally-recognized disputed territory like Jammu and Kashmir. Javaid Mir said New Delhi is carrying out genocide in occupied Kashmir but the champions of human rights are watching as mute spectators. He added that the international community must impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Sultan Butt, in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle through the use of brute force, India is now systematically promoting the use of drugs and alcohol to ruin the Kashmiri young generation. He said Kashmir is the land of saints and India wants to spread vulgarity there. "It is the responsibility of Islamic scholars, intellectuals and social workers to counter this threat and conspiracy. He also urged people to get united and foil Indian nefarious designs in the occupied territory.