APHC concerned over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said since 1947 India has been using military might to break the will of the people and suppress their freedom sentiments but has utterly failed in achieving its nefarious designs.

He deplored that India has turned the occupied territory into a garrison where its troops are committing large-scale human rights violations, in fact war crimes. He said, following the Hindutva agenda of communal Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP-led Indian government has deprived the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights.

The APHC spokesman said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have totally rejected the occupation of their homeland by India and its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said the peace and freedom-loving Kashmiris have always displayed their indignation and resistance against the Indian illegal occupation. He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting for their birthright to self-determination for the past over seven decades and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

The spokesman said, "The Indian authorities have put the entire Hurriyat leadership in jails."

"Thousands of Kashmiris have been illegally detained under black laws including Public Safety Act (PSA)," he lamented.

He urged the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and European Union to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism and machinations to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

He called for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.