APHC concerned over upsurge in ethnic cleansing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressing concern over the denial of fundamental political rights to the Kashmiris has deplored that India is engaged in ethnic cleansing in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar called for international intervention to stop blatant violation of international laws by New Delhi to silence Kashmiris, seeking the right to self-determination.

The spokesman, hailing the valour and exemplary steadfastness of the freedom and peace-loving people of Kashmir, added that the prevailing graveyard-like silence imposed by India with over one million Indian forces deployed in IIOJK is a delusion for the occupation regime of India.

The people of Kashmir are engaged in a rightful and legitimate resistance to secure their inalienable right to self-determination as recommended and guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions so India has no right to suppress Kashmir’s freedom sentiments, he maintained.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to stop India from its nefarious designs of changing the demography of the disputed territory in violation of International laws and agreed to norms of conflict resolution.

The spokesman called on UN Secretary-General, António Guterres to block ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Indian fascist regime in the occupied territory and take serious cognizance of its criminal acts of genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and widespread human rights abuses.

He added that it had become highly imperative to address the Kashmir dispute in the best interests of world peace and prosperity, which had become a nuclear flashpoint at a global level.