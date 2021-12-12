UrduPoint.com

APHC Concerned Over Upsurge In Kashmiris' Ethnic Cleansing In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

APHC concerned over upsurge in Kashmiris' ethnic cleansing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has expressed concern over the upsurge in ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris, who have been forcibly occupied and subdued by India since 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar strongly condemned the wide range illegal construction of residential buildings for non state subjects in the name of migrant Pandit community and termed it a well-thought-out ploy of India to change the demography of the territory.

Since all the land laws have been repealed to demolish the blockades in this way, he warned that the people of Kashmir have never accepted military aggression and forcible occupation as testified by its glorious history.

The spokesman, hailing the valor and exemplary steadfastness of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, added that the prevailing graveyard-like silence imposed by over one million Indian forces in IIOJK is a delusion for the fascist regime of India.

The people of Kashmir are engaged in a rightful and legitimate resistance movement, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination as recommended and guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions so India has no right to suppress the Kashmirs' freedom sentiments, he maintained.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to stop India from its nefarious designs of changing the demography of the disputed territory, in violation of the International laws and agreed norms of conflict resolution.

While lauding the role of the Pakistan government to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions, he said that the people of IIOJK were highly thankful to Pakistan for its sincere support and efforts on political, moral and diplomatic fronts.

The spokesman urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to block ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Indian fascist regime in the occupied territory and take serious cognizance of its criminal acts of genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and widespread human rights abuses.

The spokesman added that it had become highly imperative to address the Kashmir dispute in the best interests of world peace and prosperity, which had become a nuclear flashpoint at global level.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Nuclear Srinagar Criminals Moral Media All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.