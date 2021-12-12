APHC concerned over upsurge in Kashmiris' ethnic cleansing in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in IIOJK has expressed concern over the upsurge in ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris, who have been forcibly occupied and subdued by India since 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar strongly condemned the wide range illegal construction of residential buildings for non state subjects in the name of migrant Pandit community and termed it a well-thought-out ploy of India to change the demography of the territory.

Since all the land laws have been repealed to demolish the blockades in this way, he warned that the people of Kashmir have never accepted military aggression and forcible occupation as testified by its glorious history.

The spokesman, hailing the valor and exemplary steadfastness of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, added that the prevailing graveyard-like silence imposed by over one million Indian forces in IIOJK is a delusion for the fascist regime of India.

The people of Kashmir are engaged in a rightful and legitimate resistance movement, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination as recommended and guaranteed by the United Nations resolutions so India has no right to suppress the Kashmirs' freedom sentiments, he maintained.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to stop India from its nefarious designs of changing the demography of the disputed territory, in violation of the International laws and agreed norms of conflict resolution.

While lauding the role of the Pakistan government to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions, he said that the people of IIOJK were highly thankful to Pakistan for its sincere support and efforts on political, moral and diplomatic fronts.

The spokesman urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to block ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the Indian fascist regime in the occupied territory and take serious cognizance of its criminal acts of genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and widespread human rights abuses.

The spokesman added that it had become highly imperative to address the Kashmir dispute in the best interests of world peace and prosperity, which had become a nuclear flashpoint at global level.