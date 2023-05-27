APHC concerned over victimization of Hurriyat leaders by Modi regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat ConferenceIn in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has expressed grave concern over the victimization of Hurriyat leaders by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

According to Kashmir media service,the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Modi regime is targeting the Hurriyat leaders to force them to give up their just cause.

He said India's dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in a false case by an Indian court, last year.

The spokesman said almost all Hurriyat leaders have been implicated in politically motivated cases under a deep-rooted conspiracy and now the Indian authorities are preparing grounds to eliminate them one by one to render the Kashmir freedom movement leaderless. He said that these leaders have committed no crime other than demanding the right to self-determination for their people and seeking resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

The spokesman, however, maintained that Indian brutalities and atrocities have failed in the past to subdue the resolve of the Kashmiri people and their leadership to pursue their freedom struggle and will meet the same fate in the future as well.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council and other world bodies including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to play their role in the release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He also appealed to United Nations to take steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its relevant resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian NIA's recent move seeking death sentence for Muhammad Yasin Malik. He said the so-called agency which works on the whims and fancies of the Hindu nationalist regime was hell bent on eliminating the Kashmiri leadership that has refused to accept the Indian dictates.

Altaf Wani said that Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders who continue to languish in Indian jails were being punished and victimized for their uncompromising stance on the Kashmir dispute. He said the international community needs to realize the fact that the BJP is using Kashmiri leaders as scapegoats to advance its communal agenda. He said that the NIA's bid to seek a death sentence for the JKLF chairman was a part of the apartheid regime's plan to regain its popularity in India and win elections in 2024.