APHC condemns attachment of people’s properties by BJP regime in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime and their agencies for attaching the properties of Hurriyet activists and people who raise their voices for their birthright to self-determination.

The APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Ms Hafsa, Maulvi Musaib Nadvi, Prof Zubairi, Imtiyaz Reshi, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi and others in their separate statements in Srinagar said the attachment of houses and lands of the Kashmiris was a colonial-era tactic the BJP has since long been using to break the political will of people of Kashmir and Hurriyat camp, Kashmir media service reported.

This is RSS/BJP Hindutva agenda under the Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain to crush Kashmiris’ stand and weaken their economy by such anti-Kashmir violent tactics, they added.

They, however, maintained that it was unfortunate that the Modi government was shamelessly using these so-called agencies to harass and humiliate the families of Hurriyat leaders, youth and activists by terrorizing people to weaken the righteous demand for the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, APHCAJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Parvaiz Shah, Shameem Shawl, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in their separate statements in Islamabad termed the move by Indian BJP regime as a pressure tactic to silence voice of Kashmiris.

They said that Hurriyat leaders could not be intimidated by such illegal and brute tactics and urged India to stop its policy of persecuting Kashmiris just for raising their legitimate demands and accept international law and take steps to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute by the United Nations resolutions.

They described the step as constitutional aggression by the Hindutva regime adding the RSS fascist regime is hell-bent to wipe out Kashmiris and impose their Hindutva agenda on them.

They appealed to the world community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from Hindutva terrorism.