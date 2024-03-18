- Home
- Pakistan
- APHC condemns ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK, urges UN to intervene for Kashmir resolution
APHC Condemns Ban On Hurriyat Parties In IIOJK, Urges UN To Intervene For Kashmir Resolution
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon the United Nations to impress upon India to grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination recognized in the relevant resolutions of the World Body.
APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar, condemning the ban on Hurriyat parties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, termed it political terrorism by the BJP-led Indian government against freedom-loving organizations, said a press release.
He also denounced the termination of a government teacher Manzoor Ahmed Laway of Kulgam, saying these terminations are being done by invoking the draconian laws against the people of Kashmir. The authoritarian move was part of India’s settler colonialism policy to strangulate Kashmiris economically, he added.
The spokesperson said the vicious campaign, aimed at marginalizing the majority community in occupied Kashmir, has gained momentum since the BJP regime abrogated Article 370 and 35A on 5th August 2019 and since then scores of Kashmiris have been dismissed from their jobs while the apartheid regime has opened flood-gates of employment for non-state subjects.
He said the deliberate attempt to suspend Kashmiri government employees from their jobs is a dangerous game plan to minimize the role of Kashmiris in the civil administration. Terming it as a deep-rooted conspiracy against the Kashmiris, he said, “Settler-colonialism drive has been initiated under the garb of the newly introduced domicile law to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers.”
The people of occupied Kashmiri have been fighting for the right to self-determination for the past 76 years in the light of the United Nations resolutions and will continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion at all costs.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffar voices concern over decision taken by Indian govt extending ban on JKLF in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat starts6 minutes ago
-
Best facilities await Vaisaikhi Mela visitors6 minutes ago
-
Minister for provision of textbooks to students by beginning of new academic year6 minutes ago
-
Ration bags delivered to 49,498 people6 minutes ago
-
Spring floral festival; Sukkur IBA showcasing nature's beauty6 minutes ago
-
LoU signed to improve health & well being of school children16 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani lauds federal Govt corporate farming policy16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir prepares for Pakistan Day celebrations with zeal16 minutes ago
-
ECP orders acceptance of Qaisera Elahi’s nomination papers for PP-3216 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held about violation against women16 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on "Prevention of blasphemous material or activities on social media''26 minutes ago