Open Menu

APHC Condemns Banning Of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 08:36 PM

APHC condemns banning of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir Chapter Secretary General and Convener Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, here on Wednesday, strongly condemned the banning of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Masarat Alam Bhat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir Chapter Secretary General and Convener Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, here on Wednesday, strongly condemned the banning of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Masarat Alam Bhat.

“Banning a political organization by leveling false and baseless allegations is another stain on so-called democracy,” he said in a statement issued here adding that such low-handed tactic by India could not silence any voice raised for justice in the past nor could it do in future.

Referring to the tweet by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, declaring Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir an unlawful organization under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Mateen said, Massarat is well-known for his anti-Indian and pro-Pakistani stance.

He said, the members of the Muslim League were at the forefront of the freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for Kashmir's liberation from India.

The statement by Indian Home Minister accused the Muslim League activists, particularly Mussarat Alam, of involvement in anti-Indian activities and designated the party illegal for five years under UAPA.

Masarat Alam Bhat has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory acknowledged by the United Nations and has rejected any resolution of the issue within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Democracy Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All From

Recent Stories

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

1 second ago
 Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

3 seconds ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

5 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

6 seconds ago
 Yousuf Leghari’s book launches on Dec 29

Yousuf Leghari’s book launches on Dec 29

3 minutes ago
 Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security for ..

Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security forces martyrs

3 minutes ago
Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

53 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fr ..

UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits in 2023: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

18 minutes ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

20 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan