APHC Condemns BJP’s Attempts To Destroy Kashmiris’ Identity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly criticized the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government for its relentless efforts to obliterate the identity and economy of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the escalating atrocities and political injustices faced by the people in IIOJK.
He highlighted that the Modi regime was actively pursuing the Hindutva agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the intention of altering the majority character of the territory. He called upon Kashmiris to unite against these malicious intentions, reminiscent of the land’s spiritual leaders like Mir Syed Ali Hamdani and Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA).
The spokesman emphasized that the BJP and RSS aimed to revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization as part of their “akhand Bharat” agenda, leading the BJP regime to relentlessly erode the Muslim identity of IIOJK.
He denounced the settlement of non-locals in the region through the issuance of domicile certificates, following the revocation of state subject laws.
He underscored that Modi’s illegal actions on August 5, 2019, were aimed at stripping Kashmiris of their identity and undermining their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
Furthermore, the APHC condemned the arbitrary arrest of youth in Baramulla district by Indian troops on baseless charges.
The APHC urged the international community to intervene and pressure India to preserve the identity of Kashmiris and implement UN resolutions on Kashmir in line with the aspirations of the people, thereby fostering enduring peace in South Asia.
