Open Menu

APHC Condemns BJP’s Attempts To Destroy Kashmiris’ Identity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

APHC condemns BJP’s attempts to destroy Kashmiris’ identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly criticized the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government for its relentless efforts to obliterate the identity and economy of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the escalating atrocities and political injustices faced by the people in IIOJK.

He highlighted that the Modi regime was actively pursuing the Hindutva agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the intention of altering the majority character of the territory. He called upon Kashmiris to unite against these malicious intentions, reminiscent of the land’s spiritual leaders like Mir Syed Ali Hamdani and Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA).

The spokesman emphasized that the BJP and RSS aimed to revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization as part of their “akhand Bharat” agenda, leading the BJP regime to relentlessly erode the Muslim identity of IIOJK.

He denounced the settlement of non-locals in the region through the issuance of domicile certificates, following the revocation of state subject laws.

He underscored that Modi’s illegal actions on August 5, 2019, were aimed at stripping Kashmiris of their identity and undermining their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

Furthermore, the APHC condemned the arbitrary arrest of youth in Baramulla district by Indian troops on baseless charges.

The APHC urged the international community to intervene and pressure India to preserve the identity of Kashmiris and implement UN resolutions on Kashmir in line with the aspirations of the people, thereby fostering enduring peace in South Asia.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Rashid Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Muslim All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

7 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

13 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

16 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

16 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan