APHC Condemns BJP’s Settler Colonial Project In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly criticised the Indian BJP government’s expansion of a settler colonial project in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the BJP-led government’s actions, including torture, harassment, killings, fake encounters, arrests, house raids and seizing of Kashmiri properties and sacking of local employees from their services, have intensified since the revocation of IIOJK’s special status on August 5, 2019. He lamented that Indian troops in occupied Kashmir were butchering Kashmiris to turn its Muslim majority into a minority.
The statement said that the BJP government, along with its local administration in IIOJK, is aggressively expanding its settler colonial project by unlawfully confiscating and attaching properties of Kashmiris and settling non-locals in the occupied territory. He emphasised that these actions are aimed at breaking the Kashmiris’ resolve on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
Highlighting the widespread incarceration of Kashmiris under false charges, Minhas reaffirmed that the people of Kashmir continue to reject the illegal occupation of their motherland as Jammu and Kashmir has been recognised as a disputed territory by the UN and the World Body has passed several resolutions in this respect.
