Open Menu

APHC Condemns BJP’s Settler Colonial Project In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

APHC condemns BJP’s settler colonial project in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly criticised the Indian BJP government’s expansion of a settler colonial project in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the BJP-led government’s actions, including torture, harassment, killings, fake encounters, arrests, house raids and seizing of Kashmiri properties and sacking of local employees from their services, have intensified since the revocation of IIOJK’s special status on August 5, 2019. He lamented that Indian troops in occupied Kashmir were butchering Kashmiris to turn its Muslim majority into a minority.

The statement said that the BJP government, along with its local administration in IIOJK, is aggressively expanding its settler colonial project by unlawfully confiscating and attaching properties of Kashmiris and settling non-locals in the occupied territory. He emphasised that these actions are aimed at breaking the Kashmiris’ resolve on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Highlighting the widespread incarceration of Kashmiris under false charges, Minhas reaffirmed that the people of Kashmir continue to reject the illegal occupation of their motherland as Jammu and Kashmir has been recognised as a disputed territory by the UN and the World Body has passed several resolutions in this respect.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Rashid Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

14 minutes ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

42 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

14 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

14 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

15 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

15 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

15 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan