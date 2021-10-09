ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has termed the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as most volatile after the rapid surge in target killings, arbitrary arrests and human rights abuses with impunity by Indian troops and secret agencies.

The APHC spokesman strongly condemned the recent killing of an innocent civilian, Parvez Ahmad Gujar, by Indian troops in Islamabad district of IIOJK. He said the troops have let loose a reign of terror in every nook and corner of the besieged territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, it is highly unbelievable that in presence of one million troops where even birds are scarred to open their wings, the target killing of civilians has become a routine matter which draws a big question mark for the Indian forces.

The spokesman, lauding the good senses of the people of Kashmir belonging to all religions, said the people of Kashmir know the ill-intentions of the Modi led fascist government to give vent to communal frenzy and find an excuse to carry out a widespread holocaust against the majority community of the territory.

He condemned the re-arrest of acting chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Ameer Hamza, and paid rich tributes to the dedication and steadfastness of the illegally detained Hurriyat leader.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the critical situation of IIOJK where 8 million people have been taken hostage by more than one million Indian forces and have been deprived of their fundamental rights.

Demanding an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, he said it is mandatory for the World Body to take note of Indian state terrorism in the territory and play role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.