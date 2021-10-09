UrduPoint.com

APHC Condemns Civilian's Killing By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

APHC condemns civilian's killing by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has termed the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as most volatile after the rapid surge in target killings, arbitrary arrests and human rights abuses with impunity by Indian troops and secret agencies.

The APHC spokesman strongly condemned the recent killing of an innocent civilian, Parvez Ahmad Gujar, by Indian troops in Islamabad district of IIOJK. He said the troops have let loose a reign of terror in every nook and corner of the besieged territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, it is highly unbelievable that in presence of one million troops where even birds are scarred to open their wings, the target killing of civilians has become a routine matter which draws a big question mark for the Indian forces.

The spokesman, lauding the good senses of the people of Kashmir belonging to all religions, said the people of Kashmir know the ill-intentions of the Modi led fascist government to give vent to communal frenzy and find an excuse to carry out a widespread holocaust against the majority community of the territory.

He condemned the re-arrest of acting chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Ameer Hamza, and paid rich tributes to the dedication and steadfastness of the illegally detained Hurriyat leader.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the critical situation of IIOJK where 8 million people have been taken hostage by more than one million Indian forces and have been deprived of their fundamental rights.

Demanding an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, he said it is mandatory for the World Body to take note of Indian state terrorism in the territory and play role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution Target Killing World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

27 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

33 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

1 hour ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

1 hour ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.