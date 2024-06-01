APHC Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights Situation In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the alarming deterioration of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially, since Narendra Modi-led Indian government scrapped the territory’s special status in August 2019.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupation troops have martyred 875 Kashmiris, injured over 2,400, and arrested approximately 24,015 since August 5, 2019. In the just concluding month of May, eight Kashmiris, including three in fake encounters or custody, were martyred, 703 youth were arrested, and four were injured, he added.
He criticized the Indian government’s actions aimed at suppressing the freedom of expression and perpetuating a culture of fear through draconian measures in the occupied territory. With nearly one million troops deployed, IIOJK has become one of the most militarized zones globally, the spokesman said.
The APHC emphasized that the unresolved Kashmir dispute, ongoing for decades, is directly linked to the escalating human rights crisis in the territory.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Naqvi6 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority launches major crackdown in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
World No Tobacco Day 2024 celebrated45 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri46 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects55 minutes ago
-
PPP leader for political harmony1 hour ago
-
Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband1 hour ago
-
'Pakistan has over 29 mln smokers': Health Expert1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk2 hours ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan2 hours ago